Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals negative opening for Sensex, Nifty 50 on uncertainty around US tariffs

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, were expected to open on a weaker note on Tuesday, tracking subdued cues from global markets.

Asian equities were trading on a mixed note, while Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight as investor sentiment was shaken by uncertainty surrounding tariff policies. Global markets remained unsettled after President Donald Trump said he would raise a global import levy to 15 percent following the US Supreme Court’s ruling against his so-called reciprocal tariffs.

On Monday, Trump also cautioned countries against reneging on recently negotiated trade agreements with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, warning that any such move would invite much steeper duties under alternative trade law

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,622 level, a discount of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

On Monday, domestic equities had ended with solid gains. The Sensex surged 479.95 points, or 0.58 percent, to finish at 83,294.66, while the Nifty 50 advanced 141.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to settle at 25,713.00.

