Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals negative opening for Sensex, Nifty 50 on uncertainty around US tariffs

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, were expected to open on a weaker note on Tuesday, tracking subdued cues from global markets.
Asian equities were trading on a mixed note, while Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight as investor sentiment was shaken by uncertainty surrounding tariff policies. Global markets remained unsettled after President Donald Trump said he would raise a global import levy to 15 percent following the US Supreme Court’s ruling against his so-called reciprocal tariffs.
On Monday, Trump also cautioned countries against reneging on recently negotiated trade agreements with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, warning that any such move would invite much steeper duties under alternative trade law
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,622 level, a discount of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
On Monday, domestic equities had ended with solid gains. The Sensex surged 479.95 points, or 0.58 percent, to finish at 83,294.66, while the Nifty 50 advanced 141.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to settle at 25,713.00.
Bank Nifty index ended 92.25 points, or 0.15%, higher at 61,264.25 on Monday, forming a bullish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily chart, indicating underlying buying support but also highlighting selling pressure at higher levels.
“Going ahead, the region of 61,500 – 61,600 will act as a major hurdle for the Bank Nifty index. A sustained breakout above 61,600 could unleash strong upside momentum toward 62,200, and further toward 62,600. On the flip side, immediate support lies in the 60,800 – 60,700 zone; holding above this zone will keep the short term structure positive, while a breakdown below it may trigger further downside pressure,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
Nifty 50 index formed a small-bodied bullish candle with long upper and lower shadows on the daily chart, indicating indecision at higher levels.
“A small bullish candle has been formed on the daily chart with gap up opening and with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this market action signals follow-through upmove with volatility. Presently, the market is forming consistent lower highs on the daily chart and there is a possibility of Nifty 50 finding crucial overhead resistance around 25,800 - 25,850 levels in the short term and any weakness from here could find support around 25,550 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
“We believe that the 20-day SMA or 83,000 will act as an immediate reference point for day traders. As long as Sensex is trading above this level, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 83,600 would be the key resistance area for the bulls. A successful breakout of 83,600 could push the index up to 84,000 - 84,200,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. On the flip side, he believes below 83,000, sentiment could change, and if Sensex falls below this level, it is likely to retest the levels of 82,700 - 82,500.
