Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down over 700 points, Nifty 50 around 25,500 amid weak global cues

Asian equities were trading on a mixed note, while Wall Street closed sharply lower. Global markets remained unsettled after President Donald Trump said he would raise a global import levy to 15% following the US Supreme Court’s ruling against his so-called reciprocal tariffs.
On Monday, Trump also cautioned countries against reneging on recently negotiated trade agreements with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, warning that any such move would invite much steeper duties under alternative trade law.
PowerGrid, Tata Steel, and SBI were the top gainers while Eternal, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra fell the most.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities believes that the 20-day SMA or 25,600/83000 would act as an immediate reference point for day traders.
“As long as the market is trading above this level, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800/83600 would be the key resistance area for the bulls. A successful breakout of 25,800/83600 could push the market up to 25,950–26,000/84000-84200. On the flip side, below 25,600/83000, sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, it is likely to retest the levels of 25,500–25,450/82700-82500,” he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading almost 1% lower Tuesday, February 24 weighed down by muted global cues. Investor confidence took a hit amid lingering uncertainty over tariff policies and rising US–Iran tensions, with both indices slipping close to 1% in early trade.
Across Asia, markets were mixed, while Wall Street ended the previous session with sharp losses. Global sentiment stayed fragile after President Donald Trump said he would increase a global import levy to 15% following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his so-called reciprocal tariffs.
At 9:40, Sensex was down 722.26 points or 0.87% at 82,572.40 while Nifty 50 fell 201.05 points or 0.78% to 25,511.95
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold, Silver prices declined in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, February 24, morning, amid some profit booking after strong gains in the previous session. An uptick in the US dollar and weak spot demand prompted investors to take some profits on the MCX. However, US tariff-related uncertainties and US-Iran tensions limited losses for precious metals.
MCX gold April futures dropped by nearly ₹1,000, or 0.60%, to ₹1,60,615 per 10 grams. MCX silver April futures slipped by more than ₹1,000, or 0.40%, to ₹2,64,327 per kg.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee falls 7 paise to 90.96 against the US dollar in early trade.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment was shaken by uncertainty surrounding tariff policies and Us-Iran tensions.
At 9:20 am, Sensex was down 477.74 points or -0.57% at 82,816.92 while Nify fell -139.30 points or -0.54% to 25,575. 15.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Bank Nifty index ended 92.25 points, or 0.15%, higher at 61,264.25 on Monday, forming a bullish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily chart, indicating underlying buying support but also highlighting selling pressure at higher levels.
“Going ahead, the region of 61,500 – 61,600 will act as a major hurdle for the Bank Nifty index. A sustained breakout above 61,600 could unleash strong upside momentum toward 62,200, and further toward 62,600. On the flip side, immediate support lies in the 60,800 – 60,700 zone; holding above this zone will keep the short term structure positive, while a breakdown below it may trigger further downside pressure,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 index formed a small-bodied bullish candle with long upper and lower shadows on the daily chart, indicating indecision at higher levels.
“A small bullish candle has been formed on the daily chart with gap up opening and with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this market action signals follow-through upmove with volatility. Presently, the market is forming consistent lower highs on the daily chart and there is a possibility of Nifty 50 finding crucial overhead resistance around 25,800 - 25,850 levels in the short term and any weakness from here could find support around 25,550 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
“We believe that the 20-day SMA or 83,000 will act as an immediate reference point for day traders. As long as Sensex is trading above this level, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 83,600 would be the key resistance area for the bulls. A successful breakout of 83,600 could push the index up to 84,000 - 84,200,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. On the flip side, he believes below 83,000, sentiment could change, and if Sensex falls below this level, it is likely to retest the levels of 82,700 - 82,500.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,622 level, a discount of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.