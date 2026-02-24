Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down over 700 points, Nifty 50 around 25,500 amid weak global cues

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, opened on a weaker note on Tuesday, February 24 tracking subdued cues from global markets. Investor sentiment was shaken by uncertainty surrounding tariff policies and Us-Iran tensions. Both indices were trading almost 1% lower in early deals.

Asian equities were trading on a mixed note, while Wall Street closed sharply lower. Global markets remained unsettled after President Donald Trump said he would raise a global import levy to 15% following the US Supreme Court’s ruling against his so-called reciprocal tariffs.

On Monday, Trump also cautioned countries against reneging on recently negotiated trade agreements with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, warning that any such move would invite much steeper duties under alternative trade law.

PowerGrid, Tata Steel, and SBI were the top gainers while Eternal, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra fell the most.

