Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty around 25,400 amid US-Iran talk uncertainty; IT stocks rise

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock markets benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex begin Friday’s session on a subdued note, tracking soft cues from Asia. Furthermore, US-Iran talks end without a deal, making the investors more cautious. With no major domestic catalysts in play, markets appear set to remain in a consolidation phase.

Early indicators from Gift Nifty suggest a largely flat opening. As of 8:09 a.m. IST, Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 25,547.5, pointing to a start close to the Nifty 50’s previous close of 25,496.55.

IT stocks are expected to remain in focus. The sector has been under pressure through February, declining around 20% so far amid concerns that artificial intelligence-led disruption could impact traditional business models. The recent slide in global technology shares is likely to weigh further on sentiment.

Across Asia, markets were down about 0.7%, mirroring losses on Wall Street overnight. US equities closed lower despite strong quarterly results from Nvidia, widely seen as a bellwether for the AI trade and currently the world’s most valuable listed company. However, the stock declined after earnings as investors flagged valuation concerns.

In commodities, crude oil prices eased after touching nearly seven-month highs. The pullback followed indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at resolving their prolonged nuclear dispute and reducing the risk of escalation, which helped calm fears of supply disruptions.

Domestically, benchmark indices have lacked clear direction over the past two sessions, following Tuesday’s sharp 1.1% decline, as investors await fresh triggers.

