Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down 550 points, Nifty around 25,300 as banks fall; ICICI, HDFC Bank top draggers

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock markets benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex begin Friday’s session on a subdued note, tracking soft cues from Asia. Furthermore, US-Iran talks end without a deal, making the investors more cautious. With no major domestic catalysts in play, markets appear set to remain in a consolidation phase.
Moreover, a fall in banking and financial services stocks also added to the decline. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices were down nearly a percent each. Moreover, Auto and FMCG sectors also declined, contibuting to the downtrend.
However, Information Technology (IT) stocks traded high of Friday, February 27 despite weak trends in the Indian stock market today.
The Nifty IT index rallied around 2.5% with almost all the constituents trading in the green. The sector has been under pressure through February, declining around 20% so far amid concerns that artificial intelligence-led disruption could impact traditional business models. The recent slide in global technology shares is likely to weigh further on sentiment.
Across Asia, markets were down about 0.7%, mirroring losses on Wall Street overnight. US equities closed lower despite strong quarterly results from Nvidia, widely seen as a bellwether for the AI trade and currently the world’s most valuable listed company. However, the stock declined after earnings as investors flagged valuation concerns.
In commodities, crude oil prices eased after touching nearly seven-month highs. The pullback followed indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at resolving their prolonged nuclear dispute and reducing the risk of escalation, which helped calm fears of supply disruptions.
Domestically, benchmark indices have lacked clear direction over the past two sessions, following Tuesday’s sharp 1.1% decline, as investors await fresh triggers.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold rate climbed on the MCX in early trade on Friday, February 27, supported by healthy spot market demand amid persisting geopolitical uncertainties and the dollar's weakness.
MCX gold April contracts rose by nearly ₹500, or 0.30%, to ₹1,60,177 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March contracts climbed by more than ₹7,100, or nearly 3%, to ₹2,66,800 per kg in early deals. Read more
Stock Market Today LIVE: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, “We believe the market structure is currently non-directional, and traders are likely waiting for a sideways breakout. On the upside, 25,650/82700 would be the immediate breakout zone for traders. Above this level, the market could move towards 25,750-25850/83000-83300. On the other hand, below 25,400/82000, selling pressure is likely to increase. If this level breaks, the market could slide towards 25,300-25,200/81700-81400.”
Stock Market Today LIVE: VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments believes at the index level the market has been on a consolidation mode for three months now, without any significant breakouts or breakdowns. But within the index, there are significant up moves and down moves. Last one month alone saw a huge 20% cut in Nifty IT index following the Anthropic shock.
"If we extend this to the last one year, some interesting trends are discernible. While Nifty delivered 13 % return during the last one year, six stocks in the index delivered above 50% return with Stiram Finance leading from the front with 92% return. Perhaps more importantly, five stocks in the Nifty delivered above 20% negative returns during this period. The significant takeaway from this divergent performance is that this is a stock picker’s market. This trend is like continue.
Therefore, the focus of the investors has to stock-specific, rather than big index level movements. From the valuation perspective, financials are fairly priced," he added
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note tracking weakness in US technology stocks and soft cues from Asia. With no major domestic catalysts in play, markets appear set to remain in a consolidation phase. Furthermore, US-Iran talks end without a deal, making the investors more cautious.
At 9:16 am, Sensex was down 257.89 points or 0.31% at 81,990.72 while broader Nifty fell 90.35 points or 0.35% to 50 25,406.20
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 index formed a small bear candle with a small lower shadow, signaling continuation of the consolidation amid stock specific action.
“A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with lower shadow. Technically, this market action signals a lack of strength in the market to sustain the highs. Frequent lower highs have been formed recently and the repeated testing of the crucial lower supports was seen around 25,400 levels. This is not a good sign,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 remains choppy, and crucial lower supports to be watched are around 25,400 - 25,350 levels on any weakness from here. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,600.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness between bulls and bears.
“We are of the view that the current market texture is non-directional, and traders are likely waiting for either side to breakout. On the higher side, 82,600 would be the immediate breakout zone for traders. Above this level, Sensex could rally towards 82,900 - 83,000. On the flip side, below 82,000, selling pressure is likely to accelerate,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
If the level is breached, he believes Sensex could slip to 81,700 - 81,600.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Iran said nuclear talks with the US progressed “very intensely and very seriously,” after they paused negotiations until early evening in Switzerland. The two countries started their third round of Omani-mediated discussions in Geneva on Thursday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets delivered a mixed performance. Sentiment in the region has been supported by last Friday’s US Supreme Court ruling that struck down several tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a move widely viewed as beneficial for export-driven Asian economies.
Hong Kong, Singapore and Wellington posted modest gains, while Sydney and Shanghai fluctuated between positive and negative territory during the session. In contrast, Seoul dropped more than 1%, even after logging gains of roughly 8.5% for the week, buoyed by strong rallies in heavyweight stocks such as Samsung and SK hynix.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% to close at 58,528.09. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2% to 26,427.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index was largely unchanged at 4,146.82.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Early indicators from Gift Nifty suggest a largely flat opening. As of 8:09 a.m. IST, Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 25,547.5, pointing to a start close to the Nifty 50’s previous close of 25,496.55.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — are likely to begin Friday’s session on a weaker note, tracking subdued signals from global markets.
Asian equities were trading mixed in early deals, while US markets finished mostly in the red overnight as technology stocks faced renewed selling pressure.
Back home, Indian equities witnessed a volatile trading session on Thursday and ended on a mixed footing amid profit-taking in select heavyweight stocks.