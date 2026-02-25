Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50 following gains in US, Asian peers

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a firmer note on Wednesday, February 25 attempting to stabilise after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as positive cues from global markets lift sentiment.

Asian stocks traded higher, while U.S. equities closed in the green overnight, supported by gains in technology shares. Gift Nifty was seen trading near the 25,672 mark, reflecting a premium of about 72 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a positive start for domestic markets.

On Tuesday, Indian markets suffered steep losses amid broad-based selling, as fears over AI-led disruption rattled global investor confidence. The Sensex plunged 1,068.74 points, or 1.28%, to end at 82,225.92, while the Nifty 50 declined 288.35 points, or 1.12%, to settle at 25,424.65.

In overnight deals, US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in software stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 370.44 points, or 0.76%, to 49,174.50, while the S&P 500 rallied 52.32 points, or 0.77%, to 6,890.07. The Nasdaq Composite closed 236.41 points, or 1.05%, higher at 22,863.68.

Meanwhile, The US has ordered the biggest military buildup in the Middle East since the second Gulf war in 2003, including two aircraft carriers. The US is adding even more assets to the region, deploying 12 stealth F-22 fighter jets to Israel, according to CNN, which cited a defense official.

Among precious metals, Gold and silver prices were broadly unchanged on Wednesday.

