Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50 following gains in US, Asian peers

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a firmer note on Wednesday, February 25 attempting to stabilise after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as positive cues from global markets lift sentiment.
Asian stocks traded higher, while U.S. equities closed in the green overnight, supported by gains in technology shares. Gift Nifty was seen trading near the 25,672 mark, reflecting a premium of about 72 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a positive start for domestic markets.
On Tuesday, Indian markets suffered steep losses amid broad-based selling, as fears over AI-led disruption rattled global investor confidence. The Sensex plunged 1,068.74 points, or 1.28%, to end at 82,225.92, while the Nifty 50 declined 288.35 points, or 1.12%, to settle at 25,424.65.
In overnight deals, US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in software stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 370.44 points, or 0.76%, to 49,174.50, while the S&P 500 rallied 52.32 points, or 0.77%, to 6,890.07. The Nasdaq Composite closed 236.41 points, or 1.05%, higher at 22,863.68.
Meanwhile, The US has ordered the biggest military buildup in the Middle East since the second Gulf war in 2003, including two aircraft carriers. The US is adding even more assets to the region, deploying 12 stealth F-22 fighter jets to Israel, according to CNN, which cited a defense official.
Among precious metals, Gold and silver prices were broadly unchanged on Wednesday.
Bank Nifty index ended 216.95 points, or 0.35%, lower at 61,047.30 on Tuesday, forming a small-bodied bearish candle with a lower shadow on the daily chart, suggesting buying support at lower levels.
“For Bank Nifty, the immediate resistance is placed in the 61,400 – 61,500 zone. Any sustainable move above this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its up move towards 62,000, followed by 62,500 in the short term. On the downside, the zone of 60,800 – 60,700 zone is likely to act as an immediate support,” said Sudeep Shah - Head, Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
Sensex formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts and a lower top formation in intraday charts, indicating further weakness from the current levels.
“We are of the view that the intraday market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only after the Sensex breaches the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) or 82,000. If Sensex manages to trade above this level, it could bounce back to 82,500 - 82,800. Conversely, if it falls below 82,000, it could slip to 81,700 - 81,500,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
The current market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders, he added.
Gaurav Udani - Founder, Thincredblu Securities said, "Gift nifty is indicating a strong opening in Nifty , it is expected to open positive , up by 250 points at 25650. Nifty has strong resistance in 25850-26000 and strong support in 25350-25400 range. Currently nifty is trading sideways to bullish, traders can use buy on dips strategy.
Crude oil prices gained as investors remained cautious ahead of the US and Iran nuclear talks on Thursday amid a huge deployment of American forces in the Middle East. Brent crude oil price rose 0.83% to $71.36 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.84% to $66.19.
The dollar index held on to recent gains. The US dollar index rose 0.02%, extending a 0.14% gain from the previous session. The euro hovered at $1.1776 and sterling sat at $1.35. The yen dropped 0.8% overnight to as weak as 156.28 to the dollar and was a fraction stronger than that at 155.88.
Gold prices were broadly unchanged on Wednesday, after falling more than 1% in the previous session. Spot gold price held its ground at $5,146.18 per ounce, after hitting a more than three-week high in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.2% to $5,165.10. Spot silver price declined 0.2% to $87.13 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.
Nvidia stock price rose 0.68%, AMD share price jumped 8.8%, Intel shares rallied 5.71%, Microsoft stock gained 1.18%, Apple share price rose 2.24%, Amazon stock price advanced 1.60%, and Meta shares inched 0.3% higher.
Tesla stock price surged 2.39%, Keysight Technologies share price jumped 23.1%, FactSet stock rose 5.9%, Salesforce shares added 4.1%, and US-listed shares of Thomson Reuters jumped 11.5%.
Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, following overnight rally on Wall Street, led by technology stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.11%, while the Topix was flat. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.77% to above 6,000 level for the first time, while the Kosdaq gained 0.22%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,672 level, a premium of nearly 72 points from the Nifty futures' previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
