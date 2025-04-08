Stock Market Today Live: Gift Nifty, Asian markets signal positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50

Stock Market Today Live: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, rebound from steep losses witnessed in the previous session, amid positive cues from Asian peers. Asian markets traded higher, with Japan’s Nikkei leading the rally in the region. The US stock market ended mixed, with the Nasdaq ending in the green. Meanwhile, the trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at a premium of nearly 400 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of India's equity benchmarks, is indicating a potential opening in the green for the Indian market, rebounding from the lows of Tuesday.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,665 level, a premium of nearly 401 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Stock Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 crashes on Monday On Monday, the Indian stock market crashed, witnessing its biggest single-day fall in 10 months, amid growing fears over the economic fallout of global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The Sensex cracked 2,226.79 points, or 2.95%, to close at 73,137.90, while the Nifty 50 settled 742.85 points, or 3.24%, lower at 22,161.60.