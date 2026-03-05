Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a positive opening for Sensex, Nifty 50

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start Thursday’s session on a stronger note, taking cues from positive trends in global markets.
Signals from Gift Nifty also point to a firm opening for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,725 mark, indicating a premium of about 140 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures.
In the previous session, however, Indian markets witnessed a sharp sell-off as concerns surrounding the ongoing US-Iran conflict weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The benchmark Nifty 50 slipped below the key 24,500 level as geopolitical tensions triggered broad-based selling.
The Sensex dropped 1,122.66 points, or 1.40%, to finish at 79,116.19, while the Nifty 50 declined 385.20 points, or 1.55%, to settle at 24,480.50.
Asian Markets Today
Asian equities advanced on Thursday as a decline in U.S. Treasury prices signalled a tentative return of risk appetite after recent volatility triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
South Korea’s KOSPI rebounded sharply, recovering losses from the previous session after Wall Street rallied on expectations that the United States and Iran could eventually seek a diplomatic path to ease hostilities. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices continued to trade higher amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty.
In China, authorities announced a slightly lower economic growth target compared with the previous year as part of a closely watched and comprehensive policy roadmap for the economy. At the same time, the U.S. Senate backed President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, indicating that the conflict may not see a quick resolution and could continue to disrupt global financial markets, transport routes and energy supply chains.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 2.9%. South Korea’s KOSPI led the regional rally with a sharp 10.4% jump, while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.9%.
Chinese equities also moved higher in early trade, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index rising nearly 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.
In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 2.7 basis points to 4.109%, while the 30-year bond yield increased 3.1 basis points to 4.7479%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 index formed a reasonable green candle on the daily chart with gap down opening and with upper and lower shadow.
“Technically, this market action indicates sharp selling with minor volatility. We observe meaningful upside recoveries after a sharp gap down openings in the last couple of sessions. This action could be an attempt by bulls to witness a relief rally,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 remains weak amidst global geo-political tension. “Nifty 50 index is currently sliding down to an important support zone of around 24,300 - 24,100 (previous important swing lows and opening up gap of 12 May). Hence, there is a higher possibility of reasonable upside bounce from the lows in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,600,” said Shetti.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex tested key support near 78,500 and showed a strong intraday rebound, indicating buying interest at lower levels.
“We are of the view that the short-term outlook is weak but oversold. For traders, 78,500 would act as a key support zone. If Sensex sustains above this level, the immediate resistance would be at 79,500. Above 79,500, the index could move up to 80,000 - 80,500. Conversely, a decline below 78,500 could change the sentiment,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Below this, he believes Sensex could slip to 78,000 - 77,800. The current market texture is extremely volatile and is expected to remain volatile in the near future.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude oil prices rose amid persistent worries about supplies because of the Middle East conflict. Brent crude oil price jumped 2.38% to $83.34 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 2.60% to $76.60 a barrel.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, led by technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 238.14 points, or 0.49%, to 48,739.41, while the S&P 500 rallied 52.87 points, or 0.78%, to 6,869.50. The Nasdaq Composite closed 290.79 points, or 1.29%, higher at 22,807.48. Nvidia stock price gained 1.66%, AMD shares jumped 5.82%, Microsoft shares rose 0.31%, Apple stock price fell 0.47%, Amazon shares rallied 3.88%, and Tesla stock price surged 3.44%. Exxon Mobil shares declined 1.3%, ConocoPhillips share price slipped 2.42%, while Moderna shares advanced 16%.
