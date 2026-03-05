Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a positive opening for Sensex, Nifty 50

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start Thursday’s session on a stronger note, taking cues from positive trends in global markets.

Signals from Gift Nifty also point to a firm opening for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,725 mark, indicating a premium of about 140 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures.

In the previous session, however, Indian markets witnessed a sharp sell-off as concerns surrounding the ongoing US-Iran conflict weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The benchmark Nifty 50 slipped below the key 24,500 level as geopolitical tensions triggered broad-based selling.

The Sensex dropped 1,122.66 points, or 1.40%, to finish at 79,116.19, while the Nifty 50 declined 385.20 points, or 1.55%, to settle at 24,480.50.

Asian Markets Today

Asian equities advanced on Thursday as a decline in U.S. Treasury prices signalled a tentative return of risk appetite after recent volatility triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

South Korea’s KOSPI rebounded sharply, recovering losses from the previous session after Wall Street rallied on expectations that the United States and Iran could eventually seek a diplomatic path to ease hostilities. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices continued to trade higher amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

In China, authorities announced a slightly lower economic growth target compared with the previous year as part of a closely watched and comprehensive policy roadmap for the economy. At the same time, the U.S. Senate backed President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, indicating that the conflict may not see a quick resolution and could continue to disrupt global financial markets, transport routes and energy supply chains.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 2.9%. South Korea’s KOSPI led the regional rally with a sharp 10.4% jump, while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.9%.

Chinese equities also moved higher in early trade, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index rising nearly 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 2.7 basis points to 4.109%, while the 30-year bond yield increased 3.1 basis points to 4.7479%.