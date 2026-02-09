Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty 50, Sensex; SBI, Reliance, IREDA, others in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following upbeat global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,918 level, a premium of nearly 183 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with Japan’s Nikkei surging to record high levels above 57,000 after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a landmark election victory. US stock futures also gained. On Friday, Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above the historic 50,000 mark for the first time.

Stocks to Watch Today

The stocks to watch today include, SBI, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Shree Cements, Biocon, BEML, Tata Chemicals, Aurobindo Pharma, Force Motors, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, among others.

Zydus Lifesciences, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Ramco Cements, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Trident, and Vadilal Industries shares will also be in focus as these companies will release their Q3 results today.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today LIVE Blog for the latest updates.