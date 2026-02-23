Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals strong start for Nifty 50, Sensex on Trump tariffs move; RailTel, IDFC eyed

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday as global risk sentiment improved after the recent developments over US tariffs. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,748 level, a premium of nearly 163 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. Trump subsequently signed an executive order imposing a fresh 15% global tariff for 150 days.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market gained last week after the SCOTUS ruling on Trump tariffs.
Meanwhile, investors will watch out for the nuclear talks between US and Iran amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions. President Trump’s remarks about potentially exploring alternative legal routes to advance his tariff agenda may also keep market sentiment vulnerable and volatile.
In the commodity markets, gold prices rose on safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over Trump tariffs. Gold rate today rose 0.7% to $5,144.72 an ounce, while silver prices rallied 2.2% to $86.47 an ounce.
Stocks to watch
IDFC First Bank, Bharti Airtel, UPL, Cipla, RailTel Corporation of India, Vikram Solar, Highway Infrastructure and Allcargo Terminals are among stocks to watch today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended higher on Friday as investors absorbed a ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 230.81 points, or 0.47%, to 49,625.97, while the S&P 500 rallied 47.62 points, or 0.69%, to 6,909.51. The Nasdaq Composite closed 203.34 points, or 0.90%, higher at 22,886.07.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded higher amid Trump’s Tariff move. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.7% to a fresh record high, while Kosdaq gained 0.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures signal a higher opening. Markets in China and Japan are closed for a holiday, while Nikkei futures traded higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5%.
US Supreme Court struck down the global tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump as unconstitutional, but later Trump signed an executive order invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a temporary 10% global tariff. Trump then raised this new global rate to 15%, the maximum allowed under Section 122.
