Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals strong start for Nifty 50, Sensex on Trump tariffs move; RailTel, IDFC eyed

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday as global risk sentiment improved after the recent developments over US tariffs. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,748 level, a premium of nearly 163 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. Trump subsequently signed an executive order imposing a fresh 15% global tariff for 150 days.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market gained last week after the SCOTUS ruling on Trump tariffs.

Meanwhile, investors will watch out for the nuclear talks between US and Iran amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions. President Trump’s remarks about potentially exploring alternative legal routes to advance his tariff agenda may also keep market sentiment vulnerable and volatile.

In the commodity markets, gold prices rose on safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over Trump tariffs. Gold rate today rose 0.7% to $5,144.72 an ounce, while silver prices rallied 2.2% to $86.47 an ounce.

Stocks to watch

IDFC First Bank, Bharti Airtel, UPL, Cipla, RailTel Corporation of India, Vikram Solar, Highway Infrastructure and Allcargo Terminals are among stocks to watch today.

