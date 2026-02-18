Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals flat start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Nikkei rallies, Iran-US talks in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open marginally higher on Wednesday amid positive cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a mildly positive start for the frontline indices.

Globally, Asian markets rose in a thin trade, with Nikkei rallying nearly 1% and most markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. The US stock market indices eked out gains overnight, supported by technology and financial stocks.

Geopolitical tensions seem to ease after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran and the United States reached an understanding on main “guiding principles” in talks aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute.

Meanwhile, gold prices traded flat after a two-day decline. Spot gold price was little changed at $4,880.18 an ounce, while Silver price fell 1% to $72.83 an ounce.

Stocks to watch

Infosys, Eternal, Dabur India, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Dilip Buildcon, Bosch, Hexaware Technologies, Saatvik Green Energy and NDL Ventures are some of the key stocks that will be in focus today.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.