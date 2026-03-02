Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Nifty 50, Sensex amid US-Israel-Iran war

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, amid the escalating war in the Middle East after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Asian markets traded sharply lower, while the US stock futures declined as investors rushed for safe-haven assets amid the Iran war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%.

Military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran showed no sign of lessening, while Iran responded with missile barrages across the region. This increased the risk of dragging its neighbours into the wider conflict in the Middle East.

Gold prices rallied and the crude oil prices surged. US dollar gained against other currencies, while in bond markets, US 10-year Treasury yields steadied at 3.970%, having briefly touched an 11-month low of 3.926%.

