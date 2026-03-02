Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Nifty 50, Sensex amid US-Israel-Iran war

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, amid the escalating war in the Middle East after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Asian markets traded sharply lower, while the US stock futures declined as investors rushed for safe-haven assets amid the Iran war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%.
Military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran showed no sign of lessening, while Iran responded with missile barrages across the region. This increased the risk of dragging its neighbours into the wider conflict in the Middle East.
Gold prices rallied and the crude oil prices surged. US dollar gained against other currencies, while in bond markets, US 10-year Treasury yields steadied at 3.970%, having briefly touched an 11-month low of 3.926%.
Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee weakens 27 paise at open against US dollar amid rising geopolitical tensions, at 91.25/$
Nifty 50 formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart. For the week, the index slumped 1.54%, with the negative formation on the weekly chart indicating signs of distribution at higher levels.
“A long bear candle has been formed on the daily chart that indicates a sharp breakdown of descending triangle type pattern. The crucial huge opening upside gap of 3rd February has almost been filled around 25,100 (left with small margin). This is not a good sign,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 is sharply down, and the overall negative chart pattern signals further downside to 24,700 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,400.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex has tested the 81,200–81,000 zone, with further downside risk if volatility persists.
“Immediate resistance is positioned at 82,000 – 82,500. While heavyweight participation offers some structural support, near-term caution prevails amid global uncertainties. The broader structure appears mildly negative with an indecisive undertone, favoring accumulation on weakness rather than aggressive positioning,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Oil pared the biggest surge in four years, with the US-Israeli war against Iran plunging the global crude market into turmoil, and triggering in the effective closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz.
Global benchmark Brent was about 4.5% higher near $76 a barrel, after earlier rallying by as much as 13% to the highest since January 2025. Tanker traffic through the strait — the chokepoint off Iran’s coast that handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of gas — has largely halted, with a self-imposed pause in place by shipowners and traders as the conflict spreads. (Bloomberg)
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold prices rose on Monday after the U.S. and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating geopolitical tensions and deepening global economic uncertainty. Spot gold was up 1% at $5,329.39 an ounce, as of 0201 GMT, after hitting its highest point in more than four weeks. Earlier in the session, bullion prices climbed as much as 2%. U.S. gold futures rose 1.8% to $5,342.80 per ounce. (Source: Reuters)
US stock market ended lower on Friday, dragged down by financial and tech stocks, with all three major indexes posting steep weekly declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 521.28 points, or 1.05%, to 48,977.92, while the S&P 500 declined 29.98 points, or 0.43%, to 6,878.88. The Nasdaq Composite closed 210.17 points, or 0.92%, lower at 22,668.21.
US stock futures tumbled in overnight trading amid the Iran war. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 517 points, or 1%, while S&P 500 futures lost 1% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined over 1%.
On Friday, the Indian stock market crashed as the escalating US-Iran war weighed on investor sentiment amid the absence of a fresh domestic trigger. The Sensex cracked 961.42 points, or 1.17%, to close at 81,287.19, while the Nifty 50 settled 317.90 points, or 1.25%, lower at 25,178.65.
Investors got poorer by more than ₹5 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹463 lakh crore from ₹468.5 lakh crore in the previous session.
Asian markets traded sharply lower as the war between Iran and the US-Israel escalated. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged almost 2%, and the Topix tumbled 2.1%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening. South Korea’s markets are closed for a public holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 25,168 level, a discount of nearly 170 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, amid the escalating war in the Middle East after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.