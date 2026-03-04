Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Israel-Iran war

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, following losses in the global markets amid the escalating US-Israeli air strikes against Iran. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a gap-down start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,446 level, a discount of nearly 536 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a massive gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

On the global front, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended with steep losses overnight, with the S&P 500 closing below its 100-day moving average for the first time since November 20.

The US-Israeli war on Iran escalated across the region, which President Donald Trump says has no fixed timeline. Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles around the Gulf. Israel said it struck the leadership compound in Tehran and sent soldiers into southern Lebanon.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.