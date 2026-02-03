Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals 1000 points gap-up start for Nifty 50; Sensex to jump on India-US trade deal

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a rally on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, after the US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal between the US and India, following his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a massive gap-up opening for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 26,086 level, a premium of nearly 945 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The announcement of the India-US trade deal lifted global risk sentiment, as the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and India will also reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero.

Global market cues remained positive as Asian markets rallied, and the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by technology stocks.

Stocks to watch

A total of 111 companies are set to release their third-quarter earnings on February 3. Some of the key companies expected to disclose their Q3 results include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, and NMDC Ltd.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.