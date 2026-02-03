Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals 1000 points gap-up start for Nifty 50; Sensex to jump on India-US trade deal

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a rally on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, after the US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal between the US and India, following his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a massive gap-up opening for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 26,086 level, a premium of nearly 945 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The announcement of the India-US trade deal lifted global risk sentiment, as the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and India will also reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero.
Global market cues remained positive as Asian markets rallied, and the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by technology stocks.
A total of 111 companies are set to release their third-quarter earnings on February 3. Some of the key companies expected to disclose their Q3 results include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, and NMDC Ltd.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, the bulls are likely to be everywhere at Dalal Street. Keep your Nifty 50's all-time high cap ready.
“Nifty 50 is set to jump out of the gate after Trump says 'agreed to a trade deal' with India, lowers rate from 25% to 18% after phone call with PM Modi,” said Tapse.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to news reports, Jefferies highlighted that worries about the absence of AI-driven growth prospects, a depreciating rupee, and the lack of a trade agreement with the US have significantly impacted investor sentiment towards India.
In the last 16 months, foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn $34 billion from Indian markets.
A review of 63 emerging market funds with a total of $330 billion in assets under management indicates that India's relative allocation has fallen below benchmark standards, with nearly 60% of these funds currently being underweight in India.
The brokerage anticipates that the outlook for the rupee will improve significantly in the future.
The United States continues to be India's largest destination for goods exports, representing $87 billion or 18% of overall exports. Jefferies noted that the trade agreement enhances prospects for labor-intensive industries like textiles.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Brokerage firm Jefferies anticipates that industries like auto components, solar production, chemicals, textiles, and companies within the Adani Group will be significant beneficiaries of the trade agreement between India and the US.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced that he had a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and revealed a set of trade agreements aimed at enhancing the relationship between the United States and India. He mentioned that the US would lower the tariffs it imposes on imports from India from 25% to 18%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets saw an increase on Tuesday following the trade agreement between the US and India. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 2.44%, and the Topix advanced by 1.94%. South Korea's Kospi soared more than 5%, prompting a buy sidecar, while the Kosdaq climbed by 2.32%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index suggested a positive opening.
