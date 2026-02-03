Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex jumps over 2000 pts, Nifty 50 above 26,000; Rupee rises 1.2% on India-US trade deal

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex soars at the open, jumping 3,656.74 points or 4.48% to 85,323.20, while Nifty 50 surges 1,219.65 points or 4.86% to start the day at 26,308.05.
The Indian stock market was expected to see a rally on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, after the US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal between the US and India, following his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a massive gap-up opening for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 26,086 level, a premium of nearly 945 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The announcement of the India-US trade deal lifted global risk sentiment, as the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and India will also reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero.
Global market cues remained positive as Asian markets rallied, and the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by technology stocks.
A total of 111 companies are set to release their third-quarter earnings on February 3. Some of the key companies expected to disclose their Q3 results include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, and NMDC Ltd.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said - “The dramatic announcement of the long-awaited US-India trade deal and the US decision to cut tariffs on India from 50% to 18% is a game changer for the Indian economy and stock markets. The deal getting delayed was the single important factor that was weighing on the markets. The impact of the deal will be manifold: One, India’s growth rate will rise to around 7.5% in FY27 assisted by higher exports to the US.”
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 jumps 5% in pre-opening
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian Rupee opens up 1.2% at 90.40 per US dollar; previous close 91.5125
As per reports, Bank of America (BofA)has indicated that the effective tariffs in the India-US agreement could significantly decrease from approximately 35% to 12-13%, while also lifting penalties on Russian oil, which enhances India’s competitive edge in the region. This is a significant boost for industries like Gems & Jewellery, Textiles, Agricultural products, and Engineering goods. Anticipate an increase in growth momentum fueled by the India-US trade advancement.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to reports, Jefferies notes that stocks and sectors that are highly exposed to the US market or sensitive to fluctuations in crude sourcing may benefit.
This includes automotive components like Sona Comstar and Bharat Forge, chemical firms such as Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, and SRF, solar companies like Waaree, Premier Energies, and Emmvee, textile giant Welspun Living, and businesses within the Adani Group.
Nonetheless, the brokerage warned that if the landed cost of imported oil or gas from the US is higher, it could adversely affect oil marketing companies.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Madhavi Arora, Chief economist, Emkay global said that - While we await the final print of the deal, indications suggest that the additional punitive 25% tariff risk has been removed, and the base tariff has been reduced from 25% to 18%. This brings India broadly in line with its Asian peers on tariff rates—at the very least eliminating the earlier unfair and disproportionate drag on exports and, by extension, the INR.
There are no incremental advantages or preferential placements vis-à-vis Asian peers, but restoring a level playing field is a meaningful reset point from a trade perspective.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian textile stocks, such as Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, KPR Mill Ltd, and Indo Count Industries Ltd, which suffered significantly due to the 50% tariff imposed on Indian exports by US President Donald Trump, will be in focus on Tuesday, February 3. This comes after India and the US reached a trade agreement late Monday night, as announced by Trump and Prime Minister Modi on their social media channels.
Stock Market Today LIVE: As per a report from Reuters, the Indian rupee rebounded in the non-deliverable forward market following the trade agreement between India and the United States, raising hopes for increased foreign investments.
The one-month dollar/rupee NDF indicates that the market is set to open at around 90.15–90.25, compared to the previous level of 91.5125.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, the bulls are likely to be everywhere at Dalal Street. Keep your Nifty 50's all-time high cap ready.
“Nifty 50 is set to jump out of the gate after Trump says 'agreed to a trade deal' with India, lowers rate from 25% to 18% after phone call with PM Modi,” said Tapse.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to news reports, Jefferies highlighted that worries about the absence of AI-driven growth prospects, a depreciating rupee, and the lack of a trade agreement with the US have significantly impacted investor sentiment towards India.
In the last 16 months, foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn $34 billion from Indian markets.
A review of 63 emerging market funds with a total of $330 billion in assets under management indicates that India's relative allocation has fallen below benchmark standards, with nearly 60% of these funds currently being underweight in India.
The brokerage anticipates that the outlook for the rupee will improve significantly in the future.
The United States continues to be India's largest destination for goods exports, representing $87 billion or 18% of overall exports. Jefferies noted that the trade agreement enhances prospects for labor-intensive industries like textiles.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Brokerage firm Jefferies anticipates that industries like auto components, solar production, chemicals, textiles, and companies within the Adani Group will be significant beneficiaries of the trade agreement between India and the US.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced that he had a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and revealed a set of trade agreements aimed at enhancing the relationship between the United States and India. He mentioned that the US would lower the tariffs it imposes on imports from India from 25% to 18%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets saw an increase on Tuesday following the trade agreement between the US and India. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 2.44%, and the Topix advanced by 1.94%. South Korea's Kospi soared more than 5%, prompting a buy sidecar, while the Kosdaq climbed by 2.32%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index suggested a positive opening.
