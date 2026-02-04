Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a flat start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Tata Power, Bajaj Finance in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open flat on Wednesday, following weakness in the global markets. The trends of Gift Nifty also signal a flattish start for the frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. However, sentiment in the domestic market remains upbeat after the announcement of the India-US trade deal, while the key details of the agreement are awaited.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,808 level, a discount of nearly 9 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the stock market ended lower overnight after a sell-off in technology stocks.

In the previous session, the Indian stock market posted a stellar rally as the announcement of the India-US trade deal boosted sentiment across the board.

Stocks to Watch

The stocks to watch today include Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power Company, Hexaware Technologies, Trent, Cummins India, Apollo Tyres, JSW Cement, Devyani International, Emami, Force Motors, Metropolis Healthcare, among others as they will announce their Q3 results 2026.

