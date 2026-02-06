Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a weak start for Nifty 50, Sensex; all eyes on RBI policy

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak global cues, and ahead of the RBI monetary policy later today. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,585 level, a discount of nearly 140 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision later today. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with focus likely to be on liquidity management and transmission.

On the global front, Asian markets traded lower and the US stock market declined overnight, dragged by a sell-off in tech stocks on worries over improving AI tools could eat into profit margins across the sector.

Stocks to Watch

The stocks to watch today include Tata Steel, BEML, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, (IREDA), Shree Cement, Siemens, Kalyan Jewellers India, MRF, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Kalpataru, Lemon Tree Hotels, Shipping Corporation Of India, Sun TV Network, Whirlpool of India, among others as they will report their Q3 results today.

Moreover, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Federal Bank, Ultratech Cement, Berger Paints, Physicswallah, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), and other stocks will also be in focus today.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live blog for the latest updates.