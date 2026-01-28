Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50; Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, RVNL in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to extend gains on Wednesday amid optimism over the announcement of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive beginning for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,441 level, a premium of nearly 58 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly higher, with the S&P 500 touching an intraday record high.

Investors will watch out for the Q3 results, details of the India-EU trade deal, developments over the US tariffs, trends in gold and silver prices, flow of FIIs, and other key domestic and global macroeconomic data. The US Federal Reserve is also slated to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow, keeping market sentiment volatile.

The stocks to watch today include Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, TVS Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Marico, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), RVNL, among others.

Meanwhile, gold prices hit record high in the international markets, while silver prices jumped over 7% amid safe-have demand and a weak US dollar.