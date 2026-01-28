Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50; Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, RVNL in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to extend gains on Wednesday amid optimism over the announcement of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive beginning for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,441 level, a premium of nearly 58 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly higher, with the S&P 500 touching an intraday record high.
Investors will watch out for the Q3 results, details of the India-EU trade deal, developments over the US tariffs, trends in gold and silver prices, flow of FIIs, and other key domestic and global macroeconomic data. The US Federal Reserve is also slated to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow, keeping market sentiment volatile.
The stocks to watch today include Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, TVS Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Marico, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), RVNL, among others.
Meanwhile, gold prices hit record high in the international markets, while silver prices jumped over 7% amid safe-have demand and a weak US dollar.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold prices surged above $5,200 an ounce to a record high, extending a historic rally on rising safe-haven demand amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Spot gold price rose 0.08% to $5,186.08 per ounce, after scaling a record $5,202.06. US gold futures gained 2.01% to $5,223.34 per ounce. Spot silver price was up 1.14% at $113.41 an ounce.
Stock Market Today LIVE: On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended higher after the announcement of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU). The Sensex rallied 319.78 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,857.48, while the Nifty 50 settled 126.75 points, or 0.51%, higher at 25,175.40.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday ahead of megacap earnings reports, with the S&P 500 recording its fifth straight day of gains and hitting an intraday record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 408.99 points, or 0.83%, to 49,003.41, while the S&P 500 gained 28.37 points, or 0.41%, to 6,978.60. The Nasdaq Composite closed 215.74 points, or 0.91%, higher at 23,817.10.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded mixed with South Korean indices hitting record highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.79%, while the Topix fell 0.97%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.27% and Kosdaq rallied 1.55%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
