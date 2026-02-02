Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals flat start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Hero Moto, Hyundai, UPL others in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market may take a breather and open on a steady note on Monday amid mixed global market cues. The trends of Gift Nifty also signal a marginally higher opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,867 level, a premium of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The equity market indices crashed in the special trading session on Sunday as the Union Budget’s proposal to increase Securities Transactions Tax (STT) on F&O trading spooked investors.
On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower last week.
The stocks to watch today include Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech, Ather Energy, RailTel Corporation of India, Tata Chemicals, UPL, City Union Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank among others, as these companies will release their Q3 results today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold prices extended fall, pressured by a firm dollar, while silver price recovered from a more than three-week low hit. Spot gold price fell 1.5% to $4,793.97 per ounce, while US gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.6% to $4,818.10 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.6% to $85.98 an ounce.
MCX gold rate for April futures ended lower by ₹4,242, or 2.87%, at ₹1,48,104 per 10 grams on Sunday. MCX silver price for March futures expiry closed at a 9% lower circuit of ₹2,65,652 per kg, down by ₹26,273.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude oil prices dropped by more than $1 per barrel after US President Donald Trump stated over the weekend that Iran was "seriously discussing" matters with Washington. Brent crude futures decreased by 2.7% to $67.48 per barrel, whereas the price of US West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 2.8% to $63.41 per barrel.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended lower on Friday as investors viewed President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh as a hawkish choice.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.09 points, or 0.36%, to 48,892.47, while the S&P 500 declined 29.98 points, or 0.43%, to 6,939.03. The Nasdaq Composite closed 223.30 points, or 0.94%, lower at 23,461.82.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Dow fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. For the month, S&P 500 gained 1.4%, Nasdaq rose 0.9% and the Dow Jones rallied 1.7%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday in anticipation of data on factory activity from China. Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased by 0.13%, and the Topix climbed 0.52%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi fell by 2.5%, while the Kosdaq dropped sharply by 3%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index suggested a weaker start to the day.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 plunged below the 25,000 after FM raises STT on F&O in Budget 2026. INDIA VIX spiked towards 15.23. Nifty 50 ended below its 200 DMA.
Traders also remain cautious amidst Friday’s plunge at Wall Street.
Benchmark Indices at 3:30 PM on Sunday, February 1
NIFTY (-495, 24825)
SENSEX (-1547, 80723)
BANK NIFTY (-1193, 58417)
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, in the near-term, Volatile, nervous, trader-unfriendly.
Medium-term: Strong structural tailwinds for AI, semis, data centres, defence-tech, biopharma, and infra. The biggest thing to watch: Persistent FII selling — FIIs had net sold ₹41,434 crore in January 2026 so far.
Bottom line: Short-term pain from STT shock. Long-term bullish on India’s tech-led growth story.
