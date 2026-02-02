Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals flat start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Hero Moto, Hyundai, UPL others in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market may take a breather and open on a steady note on Monday amid mixed global market cues. The trends of Gift Nifty also signal a marginally higher opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,867 level, a premium of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The equity market indices crashed in the special trading session on Sunday as the Union Budget’s proposal to increase Securities Transactions Tax (STT) on F&O trading spooked investors.

On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower last week.

Stocks to watch today

The stocks to watch today include Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech, Ather Energy, RailTel Corporation of India, Tata Chemicals, UPL, City Union Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank among others, as these companies will release their Q3 results today.

