Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals tepid start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Rupee opens 8 paisa lower at 90.52/$

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open flat on Thursday, following weakness in the global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a tepid start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,820 level, a discount of nearly 28 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly lower overnight, weighed down by sustained selling in technology stocks.

Stocks to Watch

The stocks to watch today include Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Bharti Hexacom, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Max Healthcare Institute, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NCC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Power Finance Corporation, PVR Inox, Berger Paints India, Physicswallah, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Suzlon Energy, VA Tech Wabag, among others as these companies will report their Q3 results today.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.