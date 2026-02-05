Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals tepid start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Rupee opens 8 paisa lower at 90.52/$

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open flat on Thursday, following weakness in the global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a tepid start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,820 level, a discount of nearly 28 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly lower overnight, weighed down by sustained selling in technology stocks.
The stocks to watch today include Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Bharti Hexacom, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Max Healthcare Institute, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NCC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Power Finance Corporation, PVR Inox, Berger Paints India, Physicswallah, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Suzlon Energy, VA Tech Wabag, among others as these companies will report their Q3 results today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee opens at 90.52/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 90.44/$
Stock Market Today LIVE: Bitcoin price briefly slumped below $72,000, a level last seen 15 months ago, as a broad risk-off move engulfed global markets. Bitcoin price fell as low as $71,540 - the weakest level since November 6, 2024, the day after Donald Trump was re-elected US president. It had dipped to $71,739 late Wednesday in New York. The token is now down about 17% this year, and the broader crypto market has lost over $460 billion in value in the past week.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Key market themes to look for
Concerns about AI disruption have negatively impacted sentiment: Software stocks faced pressure as worries grew that the swift adoption of AI could threaten traditional business models. Anthropic’s expansion of its AI assistant into areas like legal, sales, and data analysis has heightened anxieties about potential industry-wide upheaval.
Attention shifts to Big Tech earnings: Alphabet is set to report on Wednesday and Amazon on Thursday, with anticipated revenue growth exceeding 15% and 13% respectively. Together, these two companies make up almost 20% of the Nasdaq 100, suggesting that solid earnings could drive a rally towards 26,000.
Commodities make a comeback: Gold and silver have recovered despite the massive $15 trillion market selloff last week. With underlying factors still favorable, revisiting record highs might be a matter of when rather than if.
Bitcoin facing a turning point: Bitcoin continues to hover below $77,500. Ongoing weakness could lead to a drop to $70,000, while moving above $80,000 might aim for $88,200.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The dollar steadied. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.2% at 96.671. The euro was steady at $1.1800, the British pound was flat at $1.3650. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are set to announce their interest rate decisions. Against the yen, the US dollar was fetching 156.92 yen.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Thursday, tracking Asian peers. The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 90.45-90.48 per dollar range versus the US dollar, after settling at 90.4350 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street amid selling in tech stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.15%, while Topix gained 0.47% and hit a record high. South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.71% and Kosdaq fell 1.79%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by selling technology stocks amid worries over pricey valuations and the AI boom. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53% to 49,501.30, while the the S&P 500 declined 0.51% to end the session at 6,882.72. The Nasdaq closed 1.51% lower at 22,904.58.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed trade and geopolitical developments, including Taiwan, during a call on Wednesday ahead of a planned face-to-face meeting in April. Trump cast the call as “excellent” and “long and thorough.”
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,805 level, a discount of nearly 43 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
