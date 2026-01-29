Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat; rupee at record low; gold, silver prices jump

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday following mixed global market cues, and ahead of the release of the Economic Survey 2025-2026 later today. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a gap-down opening for Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,374 level, a discount of nearly 76 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly higher overnight after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2025–2026 in Parliament today, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1.

Among stocks to watch today, shares of ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Paytm, Canara Bank, Adani Power, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, among others will be in focus.

