Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat; rupee at record low; gold, silver prices jump

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday following mixed global market cues, and ahead of the release of the Economic Survey 2025-2026 later today. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a gap-down opening for Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,374 level, a discount of nearly 76 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly higher overnight after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.
Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2025–2026 in Parliament today, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1.
Among stocks to watch today, shares of ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Paytm, Canara Bank, Adani Power, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, among others will be in focus.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Sensex opened 24.28 points, or 0.03%, higher at 82,368.96, while the Nifty 50 opened at 25,345.00, up 2.25 points, or 0.01%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee opens at a record low of 91.99/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 91.78/$
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty (CMP: 25343)
Support: 25188/24919
Resistance: 25489/25651
Range: 25233-25478
21 DMA: 25730
50 DMA: 25899
200 DMA: 25170
Trend: Neutral
Stock Market Today LIVE: Around 140 companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for the December quarter on Thursday, January 29.
ITC, One97 Communications (Paytm), Swiggy, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Dabur, Adani Power, and Dixon Technologies are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 earnings 2026 today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks to watch today
Larsen & Toubro
The engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a 4.3% decline in consolidated net profit year-on-year for the December quarter, with profits falling to ₹3,215 crore from ₹3,359 crore during the same timeframe last year.
Cochin Shipyard
The state-owned Cochin Shipyard experienced an 18% year-on-year decrease in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, with earnings dropping to ₹145 crore from ₹177 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
For the quarter ended December 2025, the company’s net profit rose to ₹171 crore, an increase from ₹98 crore in the same quarter a year prior.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged as expected and gave little indication when borrowing costs might fall again. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), chaired by Jerome Powell, decided to keep the federal funds rate steady in the target range of 3.5% to 3.75%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The US stock market closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index reaching above the 7,000 points mark for the first time, following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates as anticipated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 12.19 points, or 0.02%, settling at 49,015.60, while the S&P 500 slipped by 0.57 points, or 0.01%, to 6,978.03. The Nasdaq Composite finished 40.35 points, or 0.17%, higher at 23,857.45.
Nvidia's stock rose by 1.6%, Micron Technology's shares surged by 6.1%, Intel's share price soared by 11.04%, while Apple's stock dipped by 0.71%. Texas Instruments' shares climbed by 9.9%, whereas Tesla's stock fell by 0.10%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's policy statement. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 0.18%, while the Topix fell by 0.57%. South Korea's Kospi climbed by 1.09%, and the Kosdaq increased by 2.69%. Futures for the Hong Kong Hang Seng index suggested a softer opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,364 level, a discount of nearly 86 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
