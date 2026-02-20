Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals tepid start for Nifty 50, Sensex amid US-Iran tensions

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note on Friday, 20 February, as investor sentiment remains cautious globally amid rising fears of military conflicts between US and Iran. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei and Topix falling over 1% each and South Korea’s Kospi bucking the trend. The US stock market ended lower overnight, with all three major Wall Street indices closing in the red.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it must make a deal over its nuclear program or “really bad things” will happen, and set a deadline of 10 to 15 days.

In the previous session, the domestic equity market indices ended sharply lower, with the Nifty 50 closing below 25,500 level. The Sensex crashed 1,236.11 points, or 1.48%, to close at 82,498.14, while the Nifty 50 settled 365.00 points, or 1.41%, lower at 25,454.35.

Stocks to watch

Waaree Energies, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, RailTel Corporation of India, Novartis India, ABB India, CIE Automotive, Pace Digitek, Zydus Lifesciences, Karur Vysya Bank are among stocks that will be in focus today, 20 February.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.