Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals tepid start for Nifty 50, Sensex amid US-Iran tensions

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note on Friday, 20 February, as investor sentiment remains cautious globally amid rising fears of military conflicts between US and Iran. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei and Topix falling over 1% each and South Korea’s Kospi bucking the trend. The US stock market ended lower overnight, with all three major Wall Street indices closing in the red.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it must make a deal over its nuclear program or “really bad things” will happen, and set a deadline of 10 to 15 days.
In the previous session, the domestic equity market indices ended sharply lower, with the Nifty 50 closing below 25,500 level. The Sensex crashed 1,236.11 points, or 1.48%, to close at 82,498.14, while the Nifty 50 settled 365.00 points, or 1.41%, lower at 25,454.35.
Waaree Energies, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, RailTel Corporation of India, Novartis India, ABB India, CIE Automotive, Pace Digitek, Zydus Lifesciences, Karur Vysya Bank are among stocks that will be in focus today, 20 February.
The Indian rupee opened 27 paise weaker at 90.94 against the US dollar versus its previous close of 90.67 level.
Stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these seven intraday stocks for today: UPL, Biocon, HDFC Life, Fortis Healthcare, Tata Technologies, Samman Capital, and MM Forging.
Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy today, 20 February 2026, and one stock to sell. Taparia recommends buying Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and RBL Bank shares. On the other hand, he recommends selling Info Edge (India) stock futures.
Crude oil prices steadied near a six-month high on mounting fears of a military conflict between the United States and Iran. Brent crude oil price rose 1.86% to $71.66 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.11% to $66.50.
Nifty index formed a sizable bearish candle on the daily chart and slipped below the lower boundary of the 25,500 – 26,000 consolidation range, indicating a decisive loss of short-term momentum. What to expect from the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty in trade today?
Gold prices edged lower as the dollar firmed to a near one-month high. Spot gold price fell 0.1% to $4,995.91 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.3% at $5,013.60. Spot silver price eased 0.1% to $78.29 per ounce.
US stock market ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in private equity companies and weakness in Walmart and Apple shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54% to 49,395.16, while the S&P 500 declined 0.28% to end the session at 6,861.89. The Nasdaq closed 0.31% lower at 22,682.73.
Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street indexes and rising Iran-US tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.04%, while the Topix fell 1.12%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.66%, but the Kosdaq dropped 0.19%. Markets on mainland China and Hong Kong are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, snapping its three-day winning streak, amid cautious global cues. The Sensex crashed 1,236.11 points, or 1.48%, to close at 82,498.14, while the Nifty 50 settled 365.00 points, or 1.41%, lower at 25,454.35.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 25,430 level, a discount of nearly 16 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
