Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex crashes over 500 points, Nifty 50 around 24,700 after Trump tariffs

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market opened sharply lower on Thursday, 31 July 2025, after the US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, began nearly a percent lower as indicated by Gift Nifty today.

The US tariffs on Indian goods will be effective from August 1. Trump also announced an additional “penalty” for India’s continued energy and defense ties with Russia. Trump’s tariffs are likely to negatively impact several sectors of the Indian economy, including textile, auto components, leather goods, gems and jewellery, and certain food exports.

Meanwhile, global market cues remained mixed as Asian markets traded mixed and the US stock market ended mostly lower after the US Federal Reserve policy. The US Fed kept the interest rates unchanged in the 4.25% to 4.5% range for the fifth consecutive time and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments undercut confidence that borrowing costs would begin to fall in September. Investors will also focus on the Q1 results today.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Live Blog for the latest updates.