Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex crashes over 500 points, Nifty 50 around 24,700 after Trump tariffs

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market opened sharply lower on Thursday, 31 July 2025, after the US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, began nearly a percent lower as indicated by Gift Nifty today.
The US tariffs on Indian goods will be effective from August 1. Trump also announced an additional “penalty” for India’s continued energy and defense ties with Russia. Trump’s tariffs are likely to negatively impact several sectors of the Indian economy, including textile, auto components, leather goods, gems and jewellery, and certain food exports.
Meanwhile, global market cues remained mixed as Asian markets traded mixed and the US stock market ended mostly lower after the US Federal Reserve policy. The US Fed kept the interest rates unchanged in the 4.25% to 4.5% range for the fifth consecutive time and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments undercut confidence that borrowing costs would begin to fall in September. Investors will also focus on the Q1 results today.
Stay tuned to our Stock Market Live Blog for the latest updates.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Mixed Wall Street cues, countdown to August 1st tariff deadline and Fed meet, FPI outflows may continue to dominate trade setup on Dalal Street. Participants may gradually build positions over next few days as fresh series post July expiry may prove to be rewarding as large part of FED meet and tariff uncertainty may get over by the end of the week, said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital.
Stock Market Today LIVE: A ten-fold rise in tariffs will be a drag on growth, to the extent of 20-30 bps. But, it would be a mistake to extrapolate the announced tariffs to eternity. We expect a trade deal in the next 6 months leading to reductions in the rate of tariffs, maybe in the region of 15%. Meanwhile, do expect a small cut to EPS estimates of major indices as the correlation of GDP growth and corporate profitability is highest for India vs. peers, said Jyoti Prakash, Managing Partner, Equity and PMS at AlphaaMoney
Stock Market Today LIVE: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, M&M and Adani Enterprises were the top losers among the Nifty 50 constituents. On the other hand, Jio Financial Services, Eternal, PowerGrid Corporation of India JSW Steel and SBI Life Insurance Company were the top gainers.
Stock Market Today LIVE: There is a short-term hit to Indian exports and GDP growth from 25% tariff on India by the US. This short-term hit will reflect in the stock market, too, in the short-term. From the investor perspective it is important to understand that the 25% tariff will come down after the negotiations which start in mid-August. The 25% tariff imposed on India is far higher than the rates reached in trade deals with other countries. This is the typical Trumpian strategy to get better deals from India in other areas and finally settle at a tariff rate around 20% or less, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Nifty 50 is unlikely to go below the support level of 24,500. Investors can buy the dip focusing on domestic consumption themes, particularly segments like leading private sector banking names, telecom, capital goods, cement, hotels and select autos which have done well in Q1, he added.