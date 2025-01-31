LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Today Live: Gift Nifty signals mildly positive start for Sensex, Nifty 50 ahead of Economic Survey 2025

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,438 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.