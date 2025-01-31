Stock Market News Live: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open with a positive bias on Friday amid gains in global markets. Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight as investors watched out for GDP data and corporate earnings reports. The Economic Survey 2025 will be tabled in the Parliament today ahead of the Union Budget 2025 on 1 February. The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,437 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close. Catch Stock Market News Live Blog for the latest updates.
Stock Market Live: US stock market ended higher on Thursday as investors digested a stack of key earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 168.61 points, or 0.38%, to 44,882.13, while the S&P 500 rose 31.86 points, or 0.53%, to 6,071.17. The Nasdaq Composite closed 49.43 points, or 0.25%, higher at 19,681.75.
Tesla shares rose 2.9%, Microsoft shares plunged 6.2%, Meta share price gained 1.6%, while IBM stock price jumped 13%. United Parcel Service stock declined 14.1%. Apple share price rose 3.14% in post-market trade.
Stock Market Live: Asia markets traded mixed on Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16%, while the Topix index gained 0.11%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.97% while the Kosdaq fell 0.46%. Hong Kong and Chinese markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. On the economic data front, Japan’s retail sales for December 2024 rose 3.7% YoY to hit a six-month high. Tokyo consumer price index for January increased 3.4% YoY, from 3% the month before.
Stock Market Live: The Economic Survey 2025 will be tabled in the Parliament today ahead of the Union Budget 2025 on 1 February. The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran. It will be released by Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget. The Economic Survey 2025 will be presented in front of the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Budget Session on January 31.
