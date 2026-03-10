Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty indicates rebound for Nifty, Sensex as US-Iran tensions cool

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to begin Tuesday’s session on a stronger note, supported by positive global market signals after US President Donald Trump indicated that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran may be approaching a resolution.
Early indicators from the derivatives market also suggest a firm start for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,397 mark, reflecting a premium of about 275 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a potential gap-up opening for Indian markets.
The anticipated rebound comes after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. On Monday, domestic equities ended significantly lower as escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict and a sharp spike in crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
The Sensex declined 1,352.74 points, or 1.71%, to close at 77,566.16, while the Nifty 50 dropped 422.40 points, or 1.73%, to settle at 24,028.05. The decline was largely driven by risk-off sentiment across global markets amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and energy price volatility.
Oil prices plunged while global equities rallied on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump suggested that the US-Israel conflict with Iran could end sooner than initially expected, easing investor concerns after a day of extreme volatility in energy markets.
The comments came as the crisis in the oil-rich Middle East entered its second week.Trump told CBS News that the military campaign was “very complete” and warned that any attempt by Iran to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would draw a response of “incalculable” scale. The strategic waterway handles roughly 20% of global oil supply, making it critical to energy markets.
Oil markets had witnessed dramatic swings a day earlier, with crude surging nearly 30% to above $119 per barrel before tumbling to around $84. As trading resumed, Brent crude futures dropped up to 10% to below $90 per barrel, helping calm global markets.
Equities across Asia rebounded strongly. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 2.6%, recovering some losses recorded since the conflict began. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 3.6%, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 6.4%.
Other Asian markets also posted gains, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta.
The rebound followed a strong recovery on Wall Street, where all three major US indices ended sharply higher after reversing steep early losses, signalling improved investor sentiment after the previous day’s turmoil.
The US dollar declined on speculation that the war in the Middle East could prove limited. The dollar index fell 0.39% to 98.79. The dollar was at 157.73 yen and $1.1632 per euro. Sterling held at $1.3412 a dollar.
Gold prices were largely steady as investors stayed on the sidelines, after comments from President Trump that the US-Iran war "is very complete". Spot gold price eased 0.1% to $5,131.24 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $5,141.40. Spot silver price eased 0.4% to $87.32 per ounce.
Crude oil prices fell after hitting their highest level in more than three years in the prior session after US President Donald Trump hinted that the war in the Middle East could end soon. Brent crude oil price declined 7.39% to $91.65 a barrel. The contract hit a session high of $119.50 on Monday. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures plunged 6.86% to $88.27.
Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the final three months of 2025. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.3%, quicker than the paltry 0.2% preliminary estimate and slightly overshooting economists' median forecast for a 1.2% growth, Reuters reported. On a QoQ basis without annualisation, Japan GDP grew 0.3%, matching the median forecast for a 0.3% expansion and compared with the initial estimate of a 0.1% rise.
US President Donald Trump said that the US-Iran war in the Middle East could be over soon. He first suggested that the campaign was nearly complete, "very complete, pretty much," before warning hours later that American forces could escalate their attacks if Tehran attempted to disrupt global energy supplies.
US stock market ended higher amid a final-hour rebound on Monday after President Donald Trump suggested that the US-Israeli war on Iran could be close to ending. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 239.25 points, or 0.50%, to 47,740.80, while the S&P 500 gained 55.97 points, or 0.83%, to 6,795.99. The Nasdaq Composite closed 308.27 points, or 1.38%, higher at 22,695.95.
