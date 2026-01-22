Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty 50 above 25,300 on easing Trump’s Greenland tariff fears

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Thursday, following a rally in global markets as investor sentiment improved.

The Sensex rallied 550.03 points, or 0.67%, to open at 82,459.66, while the Nifty 50 opened 186.65 points, or 0.74%, higher at 25,344.15. Bank Nifty index gained 393.95 points, or 0.67%, to open at 59,194.25.

The rally in Indian stock market today mirrored gains in global equities on signs of cooling geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” over Greenland had been agreed and also backed down on his threats to impose tariffs on European countries.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain in two months.

The stocks to watch today, 22 January 2026, include Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), CESC, among others.

Gold and Silver Prices

Gold and silver prices traded sharply lower in the domestic market. MCX gold price fell below ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver price also declined 4% to slip below ₹3.10 lakh per kg levels. Catch latest updates on gold and silver prices here

