Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty 50 above 25,300 on easing Trump’s Greenland tariff fears

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Thursday, following a rally in global markets as investor sentiment improved.
The Sensex rallied 550.03 points, or 0.67%, to open at 82,459.66, while the Nifty 50 opened 186.65 points, or 0.74%, higher at 25,344.15. Bank Nifty index gained 393.95 points, or 0.67%, to open at 59,194.25.
The rally in Indian stock market today mirrored gains in global equities on signs of cooling geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” over Greenland had been agreed and also backed down on his threats to impose tariffs on European countries.
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain in two months.
The stocks to watch today, 22 January 2026, include Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), CESC, among others.
Gold and silver prices traded sharply lower in the domestic market. MCX gold price fell below ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver price also declined 4% to slip below ₹3.10 lakh per kg levels. Catch latest updates on gold and silver prices here
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said that Nifty 50 opened with a gap-up near 25,350, breaking above its immediate resistance and signaling early volatility with a bullish bias.
According to Ponmudi, the RSI has rebounded toward the 40 zone from oversold territory, indicating a potential short-term reversal attempt. On the upside, 25,500 stands as the immediate intraday hurdle, followed by a stronger supply zone at 25,600–25,700, which also marks the earlier consolidation range and needs a decisive breakout for a sustained recovery.As long as the index holds above 25,300, the near-term outlook remains constructive with scope for a move toward 25,500.
According to Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, in yet another classic TACO ( Trump Again Chickens Out) President Trump has withdrawn from his threat to “annex Greenland by force, if necessary.”Instead, in Davos yesterday he said “ we have reached a framework of a future deal on Greenland.”
Vijayakumar explained that more importantly, the message that the US would “refrain from imposing tariffs on Europe” takes away the threat of a US - Europe trade war which was dragging the markets down. The consequent relief rally in the market today can be significant since there are about 2 lakh short contracts in the market and the market construct is right for short-covering.
Stock Market LIVE: Domestic stock indices started the day on a positive note on Thursday as investor sentiment strengthened following US President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats directed at European countries, referencing a framework agreement related to Greenland.
Favorable international signals, coupled with optimism regarding a possible trade agreement between India and the US, contributed to the initial market increases.
Stock Market LIVE: Top 5 Nifty 50 gainers as of 09:48 IST
Stock Market LIVE: The renewable energy firm reported a net profit for the December quarter that increased by 118.35% year-over-year to ₹1,106.79 crore, up from ₹506.88 crore last year. The revenue from operations for the quarter concluding in December soared by 118.81% to ₹7,565.05 crore, compared to ₹3,457.29 crore during the same timeframe last year.
Stock Market LIVE: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported a revenue increase to ₹8,727 crore for the reviewed period, up from ₹8,357 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a statement from the company. After evaluating the results, brokerage firm CLSA upgraded the stock to 'Hold' and increased its price target to ₹1,210, citing better-than-expected revenue and earnings.
The brokerage noted that strong growth in India and emerging markets helped mitigate the decline in the US business, where sales were affected by reduced contributions from Revlimid.
Stock Market LIVE: Eternal shares surged more than 6% during Thursday's trading session following the company's impressive results for the December quarter, fueled by significant growth in Blinkit and continued strength in the quick commerce sector.
The Indian stock market opened higher on Thursday, following upbeat global market cues. The Sensex rallied 550.03 points, or 0.67%, to open at 82,459.66, while the Nifty 50 opened 186.65 points, or 0.74%, higher at 25,344.15. Bank Nifty index gained 393.95 points, or 0.67%, to open at 59,194.25.
Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Thursday, following a rally in global markets on signs of cooling geopolitical tensions over Greenland. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up opening for benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
