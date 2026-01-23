Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Nikkei, Nasdaq rally; gold prices gain

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a muted note Friday, as indicated by the trends in Gift Nifty, despite gains in global markets as geopolitical tensions eased.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,333 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a tepid start for the Indian stock market indices.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher on Friday, following overnight rally on Wall Street as geopolitical tensions eased, after President Donald Trump rescinded Greenland tariff threats on European allies.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.25%, while the Topix rose 0.27%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.11%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.74%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 306.78 points, or 0.63%, to 49,384.01, while the S&P 500 rose 37.73 points, or 0.55%, to 6,913.35. The Nasdaq Composite closed 211.20 points, or 0.91%, higher at 23,436.02.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 index formed a high-wave candle, indicating market indecision with significant activity on both sides.
“A small red candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this market action indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern. The formation of high wave type candles in the last two sessions signals heightened volatility in the market. The crucial 200-day EMA support was regained on Thursday and the Nifty 50 closed above it,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the overall near-term trend of Nifty 50 remains weak, but the short-term bounce is unfolding.
“A sustainable up move above 25,500 could confirm a near term bottom reversal pattern for the Nifty 50. On the other side, any weakness from here could drag Nifty 50 down to the recent swing lows of around 24,900 - 25,000 levels in the near term,” said Shetti.
Meta share price rallied 5.7%, Tesla stock price jumped 4.2%, Nvidia shares rose 0.85% and Microsoft share price gained 1.52%. Procter & Gamble stock price advanced 2.6%, Abbott shares plunged 10% and GE Aerospace slipped 7.4%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: While short-term sentiment has improved, risk appetite remains selective amid lingering uncertainty over U.S. policy actions and potential tariff measures targeting countries that import Russian oil. Domestic institutional flows continue to provide stability, highlighting underlying resilience even as FIIs stay cautious.
