Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Nikkei, Nasdaq rally; gold prices gain

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a muted note Friday, as indicated by the trends in Gift Nifty, despite gains in global markets as geopolitical tensions eased.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,333 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a tepid start for the Indian stock market indices.

Global Markets

Globally, Asian markets traded higher on Friday, following overnight rally on Wall Street as geopolitical tensions eased, after President Donald Trump rescinded Greenland tariff threats on European allies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.25%, while the Topix rose 0.27%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.11%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.74%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 306.78 points, or 0.63%, to 49,384.01, while the S&P 500 rose 37.73 points, or 0.55%, to 6,913.35. The Nasdaq Composite closed 211.20 points, or 0.91%, higher at 23,436.02.

