Stock market today: Mahanagar Gas, Punjab National Bank among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 28

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Tuesday, January 28, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today IndiaMART InterMESH, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and Punjab National Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 28.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On Monday, January 27, investors took a severe hit as key indices slumped to more than seven-month lows due to widespread selling amid increased uncertainty over US trade policy, wiping out ₹9.28 lakh crore of market wealth.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked ₹9,20,654.51 crore to ₹4,10,31,199.48 or USD 4.75 trillion. The market breadth was negative as 3,588 shares declined, 532 advanced and 114 stocks remain unchanged.

The 30-share BSE barometer plunged by 824.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to close at 75,366.17, a level not seen since June 2024. During the day, the barometer plummeted 922.87 points or 1.2 per cent to a low of 75,267.59.

The Nifty dropped 263.05 points to close at 22,829.15.