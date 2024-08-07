Stock market today: Manappuram Fin, LIC Housing Fin, RBL Bank among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on August 7

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eleven stocks on Wednesday, August 7, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, RBL Bank, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 7.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 6, stock markets surrendered early gains and settled lower in volatile trade with Sensex losing 166 points and Nifty ending below the 24,000 level due to fag-end selling in banking and telecom stocks.

Falling for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 78,593.07, down 166.33 points or 0.21 per cent, as 17 of its constituents declined and 13 gained.

The NSE Nifty declined 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to settle below the 24,000 level at 23,992.55. The index surged 327 points or 1.35 per cent to 24,382.60 in intra-day trade but failed to hold onto gains.