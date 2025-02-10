Stock market today: Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on February 10

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Monday, February 10, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 10.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 7, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower as the RBI's rate cut did not spring any major surprise for the markets and investors turned to profit-taking amid foreign fund outflows.

Registering its third day of decline, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 197.97 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 77,860.19, in a volatile trade. During the day, it lost 582.42 points or 0.74 per cent to 77,475.74.

The NSE Nifty declined 43.40 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 23,559.95.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, ITC dipped over 2 per cent after the diversified entity reported a 7.27 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹5,013.16 crore in the December quarter. The dip was due to subdued demand and a sharp escalation in input costs.