Stock market today: Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on February 12

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Wednesday, February 12, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 12.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 11, benchmark Sensex plunged by 1,018 points to settle at a two-week low, while Nifty cracked below 23,100 on Tuesday due to across-the-board selling, unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs reigniting trade war fears.

Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,018.20 points or 1.32 per cent to settle at 76,293.60. During the day, it tumbled 1,281.21 points or 1.65 per cent to 76,030.59.

The NSE Nifty cracked 309.80 points or 1.32 per cent to 23,071.80, with 44 of its constituents closing lower and six with gains.

