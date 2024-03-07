Stock market today: Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, ZEEL stocks under F&O ban list today
The derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been put in the ban period by the stock exchange
Indian stock market today: A total of 3 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, March 07, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
