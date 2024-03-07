Stock market today: Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, ZEEL stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today: A total of 3 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, March 07, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and ZEEL are the 3 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 07.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows and settled at fresh record high levels in a volatile trade on Wednesday following buying in private bank and select IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 408.86 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at a new record high of 74,085.99. During the day, it went up by 474.14 points or 0.64 per cent to hit an all-time high of 74,151.27. The index had opened lower and later fell to a day's low of 73,321.48 in the first half.

The broader Nifty climbed 117.75 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 22,474.05. During the day, it jumped 140.9 points or 0.63 per cent to reach its record high of 22,497.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.91 per cent and midcap index fell by 0.65 per cent.

Among the indices, bankex climbed 0.99 per cent, teck jumped 0.87 per cent, IT (0.66 per cent), consumer durables were among the gainers.

Services declined 2.03 per cent, realty dipped 1.40 per cent, power (1.07 per cent), oil & gas (0.85 per cent) and commodities (0.76 per cent). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!