Stock market today: Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on April 16

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Wednesday, April16, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as these exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Birlasoft Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, and National Aluminium Co Ltd are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on April16.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On April 15, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 per cent on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global markets after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs on electronics products and hinted at duty revision for automobiles.

Rallying for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,577.63 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 76,734.89. During the day, it zoomed 1,750.37 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 76,907.63, driven by the across-the-board rally.

The NSE Nifty surged 500 points or 2.19 per cent to 23,328.55. Intra-day, it rallied 539.8 points, or 2.36 per cent, to 23,368.35. The key indices have recovered almost all the losses induced by Trump's reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.

