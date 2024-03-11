Stock market today: Manappuram Finance, SAIL, ZEEL among 5 stocks under F&O ban list today
Indian stock market today: A total of 5 stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, March 11, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
