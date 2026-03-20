Stock Market Today March 20 LIVE: Gift Nifty signals upbeat start for Nifty 50, Sensex; HDFC Bank, Reliance in focus

Stock Market Today March 20 LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, and amid short-covering after steep losses in the previous session. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals an upbeat start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,213 level, a premium of nearly 158 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower overnight as the US-Iran war dented interest rate cut hopes amid inflation fears due to the soaring crude oil prices.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices traded higher, but were headed for a third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by a firm dollar and a hawkish US Federal Reserve. Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,657.50 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.1% to $4,657.90. Gold prices have declined more than 7% so far this week. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $73 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell from its highest close since July 2022. Brent crude oil price declined 1.01% to $107.57 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 1.74% to $93.89.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest news on the Indian stock market today.