Stock Market Today March 20 LIVE: Gift Nifty signals upbeat start for Nifty 50, Sensex; HDFC Bank, Reliance in focus

Stock Market Today March 20 LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, and amid short-covering after steep losses in the previous session. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals an upbeat start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,213 level, a premium of nearly 158 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower overnight as the US-Iran war dented interest rate cut hopes amid inflation fears due to the soaring crude oil prices.
Gold prices traded higher, but were headed for a third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by a firm dollar and a hawkish US Federal Reserve. Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,657.50 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.1% to $4,657.90. Gold prices have declined more than 7% so far this week. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $73 per ounce.
Crude oil prices fell from its highest close since July 2022. Brent crude oil price declined 1.01% to $107.57 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 1.74% to $93.89.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest news on the Indian stock market today.
Bank Nifty index plummeted 1,875.05 points, or 3.39%, to close at 53,451.00 on Thursday, forming a Gravestone Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart, highlighting strong selling pressure from higher levels.
“From a technical perspective, the structure remains weak, and the recent price action indicates that bears continue to dominate. The Gravestone Doji signalling the possibility of further downside if follow-through selling persists. Looking ahead, the 53,900 – 54,000 zone is expected to act as an immediate resistance area for the Bank Nifty index,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
As long as Bank Nifty trades below the 54,000 level, the downward bias is likely to continue. In the near term, the Bank Nifty index may test the 53,400 level, and a breach below this could open the doors for a further decline towards the 52,800 mark, Shah added.
Nifty 50 formed a large bearish candle with an unfilled gap on the daily chart, reflecting a sharp rejection from higher levels.
“A reasonable bearish candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow and the opening huge downside gap remains partially filled. The new swing low has formed near the previous opening up gap support (15th April 2025) of around 22,900 levels and that led to minor recovery,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the overall chart pattern of Nifty 50 remains weak and Wednesday’s high of 23862 could now be considered as a new lower top of the pattern.
“As per this bearish pattern, one may expect further weakness in Nifty 50 in the near term. A slide below 22,900 could open the next downside target of 22,500 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 23,350 levels,” said Shetti.
Sensex is trading near lower levels after recent weakness, indicating a cautious undertone with potential for intermittent pullbacks.
“The 73,700 – 73,800 zone stands as a crucial demand area where some stabilisation or short-covering may emerge. On the upside, the 74,700 – 74,800 range acts as the immediate resistance hurdle for Sensex, where any recovery attempt is likely to face supply pressure and profit booking,” said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.
With a decisive breakdown and close near the lower end of the range, the near-term outlook remains strongly bearish, and any pullback towards resistance levels is likely to be sold into unless sentiment improves materially, he added.
Iranian attacks have knocked out 17% of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, causing an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia, QatarEnergy's CEO told Reuters on Thursday.
Saad al-Kaabi said two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities were damaged in the unprecedented strikes. The repairs will sideline 12.8 million tons per year of LNG for three to five years, he said.
"I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Qatar would be - Qatar and the region - in such an attack, especially from a brotherly Muslim country in the month of Ramadan, attacking us in this way," Kaabi said in an interview. Read more
Crude oil prices eased after hitting their highest levels since July 2022. Brent crude fell 1.01% to $107.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 1.74% to $93.89.
Gold prices were headed for their biggest weekly decline in six years as rising oil prices dampened expectations of interest rate cuts. Gold was little changed at $4,640.85 an ounce and is down nearly 8% this week. Silver slipped towards $72 an ounce, down about 10% for the week.
The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 205,000 for the week ended 14 March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 claims for the latest week.
China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive month in March. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was held at 3.5%.
The Bank of England kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75%, with policymakers saying they were “ready to act” to address risks arising from the Middle East conflict. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 9–0 to hold rates. It also warned that inflation could rise to 3.5% over the next two quarters.
The European Central Bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 2% and warned that the war in Iran was clouding the outlook for growth and inflation in the eurozone. It said it would continue to monitor the impact of the conflict on inflation, including energy prices, and economic growth.
The dollar slid from multi-month highs this week as soaring energy prices upended the outlook for global interest rates, with the U.S. Federal Reserve left alone as the only major central bank that is not expected to hike rates this year.
Before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began at the end of February, investors expected two Fed rate cuts this year and now think even one is a distant prospect.
The euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and Australian dollar were all set for weekly gains against the greenback as policymakers laid the groundwork for higher interest rates in response to war in the Middle East choking oil and gas supplies.
The euro, marginally softer at $1.1569 in the Asia morning, is up 1.4% for the week. The yen, which steadied around 157.88, has gained 1.2% and sterling, hovering at $1.3422, is up a bit more than 1.5%.
The dollar index was steady at 99.359, but was on track for a 1.1% weekly decline, its largest since late January.
Super Micro Computer's stock crashed by 12% in the post-market trade after the US Justice Department charged company officials with conspiring to unlawfully divert US artificial intelligence technology to China. The US Justice Department charged three company officials, including one co-founder, with illegally selling NVIDIA chips to China. After ending at $30.79 per share, Super Micro Computer's stock price finished at $27.14 per share, logging a loss of around 12% from Thursday's close.
However, the company issued a statement after the news broke. The Nasdaq-listed company made it clear that the company is nowhere in the picture, as its three officials have been charged, not the company.
“Supermicro was informed today that the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has unsealed an indictment of three individuals associated with the Company in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit export-control violations,” Super Micro Computer said. Read more
Global consulting company Accenture saw its shares rise 4.7% on the NYSE during intraday trade on March 19 to hit a day’s high of $204.20 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company’s financial performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by record bookings and margin expansion.
The Dublin, Ireland-based company reported an 8% jump in revenue in US dollar terms and 4% in local currency to $18.04 billion, beating estimates of $17.84 billion.
Revenue from the consulting segment came in at $8.86 billion, while managed services stood at $9.18 billion.
Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, amid selling across asset classes. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% after losing 2.6% in the last session. Japan’s markets were closed for a public holiday. South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly 1%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.94%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals an upbeat start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,213 level, a premium of nearly 158 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, and amid short-covering after steep losses in the previous session. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals an upbeat start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.