Maruti Suzuki share price hits record high. Why auto major is skyrocketing — explained2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Stock market today: Maruti Suzuki India's stock hits a new lifetime high on strong buying interest and availability of shares at attactive valuations, say experts
Stock market today: Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares have been in uptrend after ushering in 2023. In YTD time, this Indian auto major has delivered over 25 per cent reeturn to positional investors. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in Maruti shares. In early morning deals, Maruti share price today witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls which enabled the auto stock to hit new life-time high of ₹10,669.25 apiece on NSE.
