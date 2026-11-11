Stock Market Today: Massive jump in Sensex, Nifty! ₹4.5 lakh cr wealth added in a few mins - Reasons for bullish party

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, November 11, with both the Sensex and Nifty rising over 1%, supported by gains in index heavyweights. A decline in crude oil prices, a stronger rupee and a recovery in foreign investor inflows lifted market sentiment, triggering broad-based buying across sectors.
The BSE Sensex surged 1,145 points, or over 1.4%, to touch an intra-day high of 82,251.78. The NSE Nifty 50 also advanced 302 points, or 1.2%, to reach an intra-day high of 25,347.05.
BSE-listed companies added over ₹4.5 lakh crore in just a few minutes since opening on Wednesday, taking the total market capitalisation to ₹5,11,82,994.47 crore from ₹5,07,26,775.395 crore on November 9.
The rally extended to the broader market, although gains were relatively moderate compared with the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap index rose 0.6%, while the Nifty Small-cap index gained 0.7%.
Buying was widespread among Sensex constituents, with all 30 stocks trading in positive territory. IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank emerged as the top gainers on the index.
Asian markets gain: Asian equities traded higher in early deals on Wednesday as better-than-expected earnings from CoreWeave helped ease concerns about the outlook for investments linked to artificial intelligence (AI). The positive sentiment offset some of the pressure from a Wall Street selloff in the previous session, which was triggered by hotter-than-expected US inflation data.
Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced, while South Korea's Kospi fluctuated between gains and losses. A broader gauge of Asian shares also moved higher. Nasdaq 100 futures gained in early Asian trading after the underlying index declined in the previous session.
However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%. Meanwhile, Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%, indicating a positive start for European equities.
Crude Oil Decline: Brent crude futures slid to a two-month low of $89.16 per barrel on Tuesday after US officials played down the need for additional military action against Iran, easing concerns over supply disruptions. Prices were up 0.5% at $92 on Wednesday
Strong Rupee: The Indian rupee resumed its recent rally on Wednesday, drawing support from softer oil prices, while a jump in US Treasury yields after inflation rose faster than expected could be a dampener. It rose 7 paise to 93.70 against US dollar in early trade.
more to come…