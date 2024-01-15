F&O ban list : A total of fifteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, January 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market .

Bandhan Bank, BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Escorts, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Polycab, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 15 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 15.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs, driven by a stellar rally in IT stocks after TCS and Infosys reported better-than-expected financial results.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 847.27 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 72,568.45. During the day, it jumped 999.78 points or 1.39 per cent to reach a new intra-day record of 72,720.96.

The Nifty climbed 247.35 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at a lifetime closing high of 21,894.55. During the day, it rallied 281.05 points or 1.29 per cent to reach its fresh intra-day record peak of 21,928.25.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 183.75 points or 0.84 per cent.

