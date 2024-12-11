{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, December 11, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Granules India, Manappuram Finance,Metropolis Healthcare, PVR Inox, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 11.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 10, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed flat in a volatile trade amid bouts of buying and selling in select heavyweight stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 1.59 points to close at 81,510.05, with 16 of its components closing higher and 14 ending lower.

The index opened flat and climbed 217.88 points or 0.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,726.34 in the first half. However, the index hit a low of 81,182.69 due to profit booking in the second half. A recovery in select heavyweights Infosys, ICICI Bank and SBI helped it recover losses in the pre-close session.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Falling for the third day, the NSE Nifty dropped by 8.95 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 24,610.04. In the intraday trade, it slipped 108.35 points or 0.44 per cent to hit a low of 24,510.65.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.33 per cent and the midcap index gained 0.30 per cent.