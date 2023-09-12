comScore
Stock market today: Midcaps crack 3%, smallcaps plunge 4% as stock market sentiment turns negative

 1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Early morning on Tuesday, both the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 33,245.85 and 38,769.33 respectively. However, soon after that, they suffered strong losses of up to 4 per cent.

Mid and small-caps have been on a strong bullish run this year. (Agencies)Premium
Mid and small-caps have been on a strong bullish run this year. (Agencies)

The dream run of mid and small-caps may be at its end as the BSE Smallcap index plunged almost 4 per cent while the BSE Midcap index cracked nearly 3 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday.

The BSE Midcap index fell to an intraday low of 32,177.91, down 2.68 per cent against the previous close of 33,064.96 while the Smallcap index plunged to its intraday low of 37,005.17, down 3.97 per cent against its previous close of 38,533.40 in Tuesday's trade so far.

Early morning today, both the mid and smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 33,245.85 and 38,769.33 respectively.

Equity benchmark Sensex was also on a volatile track. The equity benchmark saw a swing of nearly 600 points within the first two hours of trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 hit its fresh record high of 20,110.35 in the morning session today but witnessed volatility thereafter. 

(More to come)

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM IST
