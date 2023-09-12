Stock market today: Midcaps crack 3%, smallcaps plunge 4% as stock market sentiment turns negative1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Stock market today: Early morning on Tuesday, both the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 33,245.85 and 38,769.33 respectively. However, soon after that, they suffered strong losses of up to 4 per cent.
The dream run of mid and small-caps may be at its end as the BSE Smallcap index plunged almost 4 per cent while the BSE Midcap index cracked nearly 3 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday.
