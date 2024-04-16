Active Stocks
Stock market today: Multibagger Dolly Khanna portfolio stock Selan Exploration hits lifetime high despite sharp sell-off

Asit Manohar

Stock market today: Multibagger stock of Dolly Khanna's portfolio touched a record high of ₹683.70 apiece on NSE during Tuesday's deals

Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna owns 1,56,594 Selan Exploration shares, which is 1.03 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. (Photo: Pixabay)

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Selan Exploration Technology share price has been on an uptrend since mid-March 2024. After bottoming out at 410 apiece level on 14th March 2024, Selan Exploration share price has been rising to new peaks regularly. This Dolly Khanna latest portfolio entrant today opened upside at 599 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of 683.70 per share on NSE within an hour of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday peak, the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock logged an intraday rally of nearly 15 percent and it went on to touch a new lifetime high as well.

Dolly Khanna portfolio 2024

As per the shareholding pattern of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, the Chennai-based ace investor's name appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. Dolly Khanna owns 1,56,594 Selan Exploration shares, which is 1.03 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the October to December 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means Dolly Khanna picked up a stake in Selan Exploration Technology Ltd during the January to March 2024 quarter.

Selan Exploration share price history

Selan Exploration shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around 1000 crore has risen from around 417 to 683.70 apiece, recording around 60 percent rally in one month. In YTD time, this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock has given a 35 percent return to its shareholders. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of over 40 percent.

In one year time, Selan Exploration share price has risen from nearly 260 to 683.70 per share level, recording more than 150 percent rise in this period. Likewise, in the last five years, this small-cap stock has grown around 250 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

