Stock market today: Multibagger Dolly Khanna portfolio stock Selan Exploration hits lifetime high despite sharp sell-off
Stock market today: Multibagger stock of Dolly Khanna's portfolio touched a record high of ₹683.70 apiece on NSE during Tuesday's deals
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Selan Exploration Technology share price has been on an uptrend since mid-March 2024. After bottoming out at ₹410 apiece level on 14th March 2024, Selan Exploration share price has been rising to new peaks regularly. This Dolly Khanna latest portfolio entrant today opened upside at ₹599 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹683.70 per share on NSE within an hour of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday peak, the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock logged an intraday rally of nearly 15 percent and it went on to touch a new lifetime high as well.
