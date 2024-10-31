Multibagger NSE SME stock jumps 5% after fresh order by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

  Stock market today: Multibagger SME stock witnessed strong buying in early morning session on Thursday after the receipt of work oreder from GMRC worth 20.70 crore

Asit Manohar
31 Oct 2024
Multibagger stock: The company has also received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.40 crore purchase order from Corona Remedies Private Limited for Solar PV Plant.
Multibagger stock: The company has also received ₹12.40 crore purchase order from Corona Remedies Private Limited for Solar PV Plant.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stock market today: The NSE-listed SME stock Troms Industries' share price witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals on Thursday. The SME stock opened with an upside gap at 235 apiece and touched an intraday high of 249 apiece on the NSE, logging an over 5 per cent intraday rise against the previous close of 233.90 per share.

The NSE-listed SME stock was under the radar of the Indian stock market bulls' as the small-cap company declared on Wednesday about receiving fresh order from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The GMRC order is worth 20.70 crore.

Trom Industries news

The SME company informed the NSE about the receipt of fresh order from the GMRC saying, “We would like to inform you that M/s. Trom Industries Limited (“The Company”) has received Work Order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited, for Feasibility Study, Design, Engineering, Supply, Civil Works, Procurement, Erection of Suitable Structure, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance for 5 years for 5 MW (indicative capacity) (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic power Projects on Rooftop of 15 Nos. of Metro station of Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Phase II of Gujarat Metro Rail corporation (GMRC) Ltd.”

In a press statement shared by the company with LiveMint, Trom Industries said, “For the GMRC Ltd work order, the company will be responsible for feasibility study, design, engineering, supply, civil works, procurement, erection of suitable structure, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation & maintenance for 5 MW (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects. These will be for 15 metro station of Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Phase II of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.”

The company has also received 12.40 crore purchase order from Corona Remedies Private Limited for Solar PV Plant.

For M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited, the company has received a purchase order for the supply, design, installation, testing, and commissioning of a Grid-Connected Ground-Mounted Solar PV Plant 4.25 MW DC and 3.57 MW AC. The value of this purchase order is Rs. 12.40 crore, and the supply is expected to be completed in a phased manner within the current financial year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger NSE SME stock jumps 5% after fresh order by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

