Stock market today: Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited hit upper circuit on fifth straight session today. Chennai Petroleum share price today opened downside at ₹305 apiece on NSE but soon started ascending and hit new 52-week high of ₹329.45 levels. Despite weakness and high volatility in the secondary market, the NSE listed multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit since 13th May 2022.

Chennai Petroleum share price history

In last one week, stock price of this subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has surged more than 21 per cent, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 sessions. In last one month, Chennai Petroleum share price has ascended from ₹196.70 to ₹329.45 levels, logging near 67.50 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this energy stock has delivered multibagger return of near 215 per cent after surging from ₹103.30 to ₹329.45 apiece levels. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹110 to ₹329.45 levels, logging around 200 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹123 to ₹329 levels, logging near 165 per cent rise in this period.

Current market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited is ₹4,905 crore and its current trade volume is around 18.60 lakh whereas its last 20 days average trade volume is around 47.19 lakh. Chennai Petroleum share price is standing at a PE multiple of 3.63 whereas its sector PE is 22.38. Dividend yield of this multibagger stock is 0.61 while its book value per share is slightly above 200.